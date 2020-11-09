Snow ends as dry weather returns

DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow will continue to drift from west to east across Colorado this evening. In metro Denver look for snow showers to slowly end between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Accumulation looks light with generally around an inch or two in some places and mainly on grassy areas.

Skies will clear overnight as the storm system quickly lifts away from Colorado. Sunshine will return to Denver on Tuesday and the snow will melt away.

We are expecting dry conditions to return to the area with mainly sunny skies each afternoon through early next week. Temperatures will also we warming again to the 50s and even low 60s.