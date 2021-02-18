Snow ends and sunshine takes over; Next storm system arrives this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — 2-6 inches of snow covers most of the Front Range. Some places like Monument and Larkspur received 10-12 inches. Snow ends early this morning and sunshine comes out. Highs around 32.

The mountains can expect clearing skies. Then two new chances for snow with a storm system arrives Friday-Saturday. Light accumulations on Friday. Moderate accumulations on Saturday.

We have a small chance for snow in Denver and across the Front Range on Saturday night. 1 inch of accumulation possible.

Turning drier on Sunday with high around 40.

Very warm on Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

Next storm system arrives Wednesday with snow chances.

Forecast snow totals Friday-Saturday.

