Snow develops after 8 a.m. in Denver: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front races in this morning across the Front Range. The snow will hit Fort Collins and Northern Colorado first.

Here’s a look at the timing of the storm:

  • Fort Collins: 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Denver: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Genesee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Castle Rock: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Snow totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:

  • Fort Collins: 1-inch
  • Denver: 1-inch
  • Genesee: 2 inches
  • Castle Rock: 2 inches

High temperatures today will stay in the 20s and low 30s.

Inches of total snow by 5pm Thursday.
It will be sunny and dry on Friday through Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next storm system arrives Tuesday-Wednesday with colder air and a chance for snow accumulation.

