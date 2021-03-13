Saturday evening forecast: Heaviest snow comes later tonight, impacts travel into Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Our winter storm system is following the forecast track across southern Colorado and will keep Denver and the Front Range in snow through late on Sunday.

The mountains will also get snow and the eastern Plains will have thunderstorms followed by snow later tonight.

We expect heavy snow to fall late Saturday, especially during the overnight hours into early on Sunday. The heaviest looks to happen between midnight and noon on Sunday.

Totals still look on track to measure from a foot to a foot and a half up and down Interstate 25. The deepest totals will be in the foothills, where 2 to 4 feet could pile up.

Travel will be impacted late tonight and early on Sunday. At times travel may be impossible, especially in the foothills and areas with stronger snow bands. Allow extra time if needed.

The storm will pull away from Colorado early on Monday allowing sunshine to return. However, another smaller storm will quickly return the chance for lighter snow on Tuesday into Wednesday.