Snow continues Wednesday, icy road conditions: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting an additional 1-4 inches across Denver, Foothills, Palmer Divide, I-25 Corridor, and Eastern Plains through 12 p.m. The snowfall will decrease Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Snow impact timeline Wednesday.

Inches of additional snow Wednesdsay.

Inches of additional snow Wednesday.

High temperatures will hold steady in the teens on Wednesday.

Forecast low air temps overnight tonight.

Skies will clear overnight tonight and temperatures will drop like a rock. We are forecasting low temperatures below zero across the Front Range, including minus 4 degrees in Denver.

Expect sunshine on Thursday through Sunday. Highs will be cold on Thursday in the 20s, and will warm into the 40s by this weekend.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it