Snow continues Wednesday, icy road conditions: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting an additional 1-4 inches across Denver, Foothills, Palmer Divide, I-25 Corridor, and Eastern Plains through 12 p.m. The snowfall will decrease Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
High temperatures will hold steady in the teens on Wednesday.
Skies will clear overnight tonight and temperatures will drop like a rock. We are forecasting low temperatures below zero across the Front Range, including minus 4 degrees in Denver.
Expect sunshine on Thursday through Sunday. Highs will be cold on Thursday in the 20s, and will warm into the 40s by this weekend.
