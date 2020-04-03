Snow continues Thursday night before chilly Friday, warmer weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Snow will continue Thursday evening, bringing accumulation of between 1" to 3", with the higher totals south of downtown Denver. There could be some slick spots on area roads, especially bridges and overpasses.

The snow will end from north to south after midnight.

There could be a few flurries early on Friday, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day and chilly with highs only reaching the low 40s.

A warm-up begins over the weekend with afternoon readings returning to the 60s under partly sunny skies each day.

We will stay dry through the end of next week with highs early in the week reaching the 70s. So, we have some great days ahead to get out and stretch, walk and exercise -- just maintain that social distancing.