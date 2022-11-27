DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is moving into the state late Monday into Tuesday bringing snow to the mountains and metro Denver with chilly temperatures lasting into the middle of the workweek. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, below-freezing lows

The Pinpoint Weather team said Sunday night will be clear skies overnight but will turn into increasing clouds on Monday. Overnight lows of around 28 degrees are expected in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer temps before storm moves in

The foothills and Front Range will be cloudy and Denver is forecast to see a high of 50 degrees on Monday.

Clouds will increase across the mountains with snow starting late Monday afternoon to early evening in some of the higher elevations.

Gearing up for snow: Timing for parts of Colorado

As Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, drivers should expect snowy, slick roads for the morning rush hour commute.

Central and northern mountains: Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

Fort Collins: Late Monday through Tuesday morning

Denver: Midnight to 7 a.m. Tuesday

Foothills: Late Monday through Tuesday morning

Palmer Divide: Midnight to noon Tuesday

Expected accumulation: Snow forecast totals

Denver: 2 – 5 inches

Fort Collins: 4 – 6 inches

Boulder: 4 – 6 inches

Foothills: 4 – 8 inches

Palmer Divide 1 – 4 inches

Ski areas (Central and northern mountains): 6 – 14 inches

Tuesday night will be very cold with lows around 10 degrees in Denver. The lows in the mountains will drop well below zero.