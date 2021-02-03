Snow, cold to impact some areas Wednesday night into Thursday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is pushing through Colorado Wednesday evening, bringing cloudy skies and gusty winds. Denver hit the mid-60s this afternoon but will see quickly dropping temperatures this evening as the storm rolls in.

The mountains are already seeing snow showers Wednesday afternoon. Some of them are creating low visibility due to high winds and roads are slick. The biggest impacts from this storm system will stay in the mountains.

A few showers will develop first as rain on the Front Range late Wednesday night before switching over to snow. Some of the Front Range is going to miss out on seeing precipitation, with showers most likely on the south side of metro Denver down to the Palmer Divide.

Snow showers will fall across the southern Front Range through early Thursday morning before drying out. Roads could be icy in spots for the morning commute.

Snowfall totals will reach 3 to 10 inches in the mountains. Totals for metro Denver will stay under an inch. The Palmer Divide could see up to 3 inches of snow in some places.

Dry weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 40s.