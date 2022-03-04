DENVER (KDVR) — After a few mild days in Denver, snow and cold temperatures are moving in for the weekend.

Rain showers and cooler temperatures will move in late Friday night with the arrival of the first cold front. Rain showers will change to snow overnight across the Front Range and will fall on and off through midday Saturday.

There will be a lull in snowfall activity midday Saturday through the afternoon with the second round of snow moving in late Saturday and staying through the day on Sunday. Snow comes to an end Monday morning.

The bigger impacts on Saturday will stay north of the Denver metro across the northern Front Range, northeast plains and mountains. All of the Front Range will see impacts and accumulation on Sunday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting:

Metro Denver: 2-5 inches

2-5 inches Palmer Divide: 3-6 inches

3-6 inches Foothills and northern Front Range: 4-8 inches

4-8 inches Northeast plains: 3-6 inches

3-6 inches Mountains: 6-16 inches

With cooler temperatures on Sunday and more widespread snow, the biggest road impacts are expected that day.

Dry weather will return on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Another round of snow moves in on Thursday.