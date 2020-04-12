Snow, cold temperatures, and wind move in Sunday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Big weather changes are moving in on Easter Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop over 40 degrees from Saturday with snow showers and gusty winds.

A cold front will move in overnight quickly dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s on Sunday. Snow will start early Sunday morning and continue on and off throughout the day. Winds will gust up to 30mph.

Snow showers will be strongest west of Interstate 25 into the foothills where the biggest totals and impacts are expected.

Snowfall totals will be about 1 to 4 inches in Metro Denver and along the Front Range. The foothills will see 3 to 7 inches with 6 to 12 in Colorado’s northeastern mountains. Roads could turn slick in spots after sunset Sunday night.

Snowfall and cold temperatures continue into Monday with a few more inches of accumulation possible.

Temperatures will be in the 40s the rest of the week with a chance of scattered rain / snow mix showers every day.