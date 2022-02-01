Snow, cold arrive in Denver Tuesday afternoon; Arctic front Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The first of two cold fronts arrives on Tuesday. Snow starts first in the mountains and Foothills by the afternoon and then arrives in Denver by 5 p.m.
Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Light snow continues all day on Wednesday until 5 p.m. when it will taper off. Expect snow covered roads with temperatures in the teens.
Totals by 11 p.m. Wednesday:
- Denver: 3-6 inches
- Foothills: 8-12 inches
- Fort Collins: 4-8 inches
- Eastern Plains: 3-5 inches
- Castle Rock/Palmer Divide: 4-8 inches
- I-70 ski areas: 3-8 inches
- Southern Mountains: 8-16 inches
- Northern Mountains: 1-3 inches west, 4-12 inches east
Skies will clear Wednesday night into Thursday morning with low temperatures at zero degrees or colder. Many suburban locations will fall below zero.
We will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it.
It will be a dry, sunny, and warmer weekend with highs in the 40s.