Snow & Clouds Clearing for a Chilly Sunday Afternoon

We had a nice snowy Saturday with a few lingering snow showers early this morning. Snowfall totals range from half of an inch up to 2 inches in Denver. The Palmer Divide and foothills picked up almost 4 inches of snow in some spots.

Headed out this morning? Drive carefully as we have snowy side streets, slick and icy spots, and patchy fog.

We gradually clear out the clouds today and get back to sunshine this afternoon but temperatures will be staying chilly, in the 30s.

The upcoming work week will be dry and mild. Temperatures will reach the 40s again on Monday and will hit the 50s by Tuesday.

The next storm system to arrive in Colorado will move in next weekend.