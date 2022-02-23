DENVER (KDVR) — It will be another cold night with scattered snow showers across Colorado. Denver hit a record low Wednesday morning at 7 degrees below zero with high temperatures only reaching the teens.

Wednesday night will stay cold with temperatures dropping near zero in Denver early Thursday. There will be on and off snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Dry weather and sunshine will return by midday Thursday.

Additional snowfall accumulation will range from a dusting up to 2 inches on the Front Range with an additional 2 to 6 inches in the central and southern mountains.

There will be a 10% chance for isolated snow showers Friday afternoon. If there is any accumulation, it is expected to be minimal.

Dry and mild weather will return by the weekend with temperatures hitting the upper 50s again by Sunday.