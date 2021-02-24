Snow arrives evening rush hour, biggest totals above 6,000ft; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow arrives in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins around the evening rush hour. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for locations above 6,000 feet where 3-8 inches are possible by early Thursday. 1-4 inches in Denver. 2-6 inches in the Western and Southern Suburbs.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for today and Thursday to highlight the snow accumulation and impact to rush hours.

The mountains start dry then snow develops tonight into Thursday morning. Biggest totals stay on the divide and east. 4-9 inches to the east of the divide, including Eldora, Estes Park, Longs Peak, Red Feather Lakes, Nederland, Genesee, Conifer, and Rollinsville. Less accumulation to the west.

Sunshine emerges in Denver by noon Thursday. Highs in the 30s.

Weekend: 10-20% chances for snow showers in Denver and the Front Range. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Forecast totals between 5pm and 5am.

