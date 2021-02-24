Snow and slick roads tonight and early Thursday on Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will continue across Denver and the Front Range from this evening into early Thursday before ending from north to south. We are expecting slick roads especially after sunset and before sunrise on Thursday. Snow will be deeper to the west in the foothills and south across the Palmer Divide.

The best window for accumulating snow will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Here is a look at snow totals forecast:

Roads should improve by midday with plenty of sunshine helping to dry out the main highways making the evening drive much better.

Other than a flurry possible late on Saturday the rest of the forecast is looking dry. Temperatures will be in the chilly 30s Thursday then into the 40s through the weekend. We will continue to warm and reach the 50s for several days next week.