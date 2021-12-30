Snow and cold to blast Colorado on New Year’s Eve

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a large storm system with snow and a 40-degree temperature drop for Denver on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for both Friday night and Saturday morning when we think the biggest impact will be felt.

Expect increasing cloudiness on Thursday in Denver with highs around 50.

In the mountains, snowfall increases Thursday night through Saturday morning.

8-16 inches new snow in Summit County, Tunnel, Winter Park.

1-2 feet Western Slope ski areas, Aspen/Snowmass, Crested Butte.

1-3 feet San Juan Mountains, Purgatory, Silverton, Wolf Creek.

1-6 inches Denver, I-25, Front Range, Eastern Plains.

3-8 inches Foothills.

Temperatures drop like a rock New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Midnight temperatures in Denver hover around 17 degrees for NYE celebrations.

Highs on Saturday will be around 15 with overnight lows around zero.

Drier by Saturday afternoon. Dry and sunny on Sunday with 40s.

Inches of total snow by 5pm Saturday.

