Snow and cold for the weekend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are tracking a storm system that will move across Colorado this weekend bringing back snow and cold. The best snow will fall in the southern part of the state from Pueblo to the border. There are advisories in place in those areas for slick and slow travel especially late on Saturday.

In Denver, we expect the snow to develop by late morning and continue until about midnight. The storms will bring light accumulation to the city and Front Range. The roads could turn slick especially after sunset and into the evening.

The snow will be done for most areas before sunrise across the metro. Some light snow will still be possible across southern parts of the state before finally ending. It will be a cold Sunday even with the return of sunshine.

Next week is looking dry and mild with temperatures in the seasonal 40s on Monday followed by milder 50s for the remainder of the week.