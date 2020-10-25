Snow and cold continue on Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Bands of snow will continue to move across Denver and the Front Range through the evening, overnight into midday Monday before ending. The bands will vary from light to moderate snow at times. Total snow will reach more than a foot in the mountains and range between four to 10 inches over the eastern half of the state.

Roads will be slick once the sun sets and will make the Monday morning drive a challenge. Please allow extra time for your commute. And, some schools could be on delay.

Temperatures will struggle all day with single digit readings in the morning and only teens for afternoon highs. The record coldest high temperature in Denver on Monday is 31 degrees set in 1923. We look to break it with a forecast high of only 17 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly warm back to the 60s with sunshine and dry days for the remainder of the week. Right now your Halloween is looking good with plenty of sunshine and trick or treat temperatures in the 40s and 50s.