DENVER (KDVR) — Cloudy skies stick around Saturday night as lows dip into the lower 20s and light snow returns. Light snow is expected for Denver on Sunday with highs staying in the upper 20s.

Sunday snow totals in the metro will be 1 to 3 inches, 2 to 6 in the foothills, and an additional 3 to 8 in the mountains. Travel is expected to be impacted through Sunday afternoon which has prompted a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Snow ends on the Front Range before sunrise Monday with partial clearing in the afternoon as highs hit the lower 30s. The mountains continue to receive light snow on Monday, adding a few extra inches.

Sunshine is here on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s and a light wind. Clouds build later on Wednesday, ahead of overnight snow. Snow clears out by midday on Thursday with chilly highs in the middle 20s.

Sunny skies are back for next weekend with highs climbing back to seasonal averages in the upper 40s and lower 50s.