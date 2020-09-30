Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Smoky sunshine with highs in mid-70s Wednesday; Two cold fronts on the way

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke concentrations have increased from all three wildfires.  Air Quality has moved into the Moderate category.  It’s even worse in Northern Colorado closer to the wildfires.  Air Quality Warnings are in effect there.

Otherwise, sunny and dry.  Highs around 76 degrees in Denver, Boulder, and Loveland and Fort Collins.  The normal high right now in Denver is 73.

There are two cold fronts on the horizon.  The first front hits on Thursday dropping highs by 5 degrees into the 60s.  Partly cloudy skies into Friday, mid 70s.

The second cold front hits on Saturday.  This is a slightly stronger front especially for the Front Range.  Temps drop 5-10 degrees.

Both fronts are mostly dry. 

Next week looks warmer with highs around 80.  It also looks dry.

