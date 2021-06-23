Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Hazy skies with sunshine, 90s on Wednesday; Cold front on Friday with 70s

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting smokey air quality and highs around 96 degrees in Denver on Wednesday. The record high today is 104 set in 2012.

The mountains will see smokey sunshine with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms with highs in the 80s.

There will be less smoke on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s in Denver on Thursday. with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms.

A cold front hits on Friday with a 50% chance of rain and t-storms. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s.

Saturday features highs in the 70s again with a 40% chance of rain/t-storms.

Drier on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories