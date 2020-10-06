Smoky sunshine, high wildfire danger, 83° Tuesday; Rain/snow arrive Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings remain in effect today for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins (entire I-25 Corridor). Moderate to unhealthy concentrations of smoke and small particulates are the concern.

We are forecasting an abnormally warm high today of 83 degrees in Denver. The record is 87 set in 1975.

The normal high right now in Denver is 69 degrees.

The mountains stay dry today with smoky sunshine and high wildfire danger. Highs in the 50s, 60s and even close 70.

We’ll continue to run “near record” for the rest of the week. High wildfire danger with “extreme fire behavior” possible on the existing wildfires.

A strong cold front arrives on Sunday. Windy. This storm system delivers snow to the mountains and a chance for rain across the Front Range. Highs drop 10-20 degrees.

Monday-Wednesday looks cooler with 50s 60s and small chances for rain showers.

Smoke outlook Tuesday, 10/6/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.