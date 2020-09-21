Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Smoky sunshine and 87 Monday; Tiny rain chance Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be smoky with sunshine on Monday across most of Colorado, especially I-70 and North closer to the Cameron Peak and Mullen wildfires.  Air Quality Warnings are in effect.

It will be mostly dry today.  Front Range highs reach 87 degrees.  The normal high in Denver right now is 76 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms.  Otherwise dry, and smoky.  Highs will be in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Tuesday holds our best chance of rain all week and it is not that big: 20% chances for the Front Range and mountains.  If we don’t get rain then it could be dry for the remainder of the month.

Hot, dry, windy weather returns by Thursday-Friday.  Wildfire danger goes sky high.  And, we could hit 90 again on Friday in Denver (that would make 75 90-degree days for 2020).

Cooler temps slide in for the weekend with 70s and 80s in Denver.  Dry.

Smoke outlook, Monday 9/21/2020, Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

