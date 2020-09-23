Smoky, sunshine and 85 degrees Wednesday; 2 new-records end of week

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be hazy and smoky with sunshine across Denver and the Front Range, especially Northern Colorado. Air Quality Warnings are in effect today. There will be moderate smoke concentrations.

Otherwise, dry Wednesday with highs around 85 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Mountain highs will be in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The Northern Mountains can expect some strong wind early today with a few rain/snow showers over the highest peaks. Otherwise dry.

We stay dry in Denver for quite some time, possibly the next 10 days or more. High wildfire danger on Thursday and Friday (hot, dry and windy).

We could set two new records on Thursday and Friday. First, we’re forecasting 89 degrees in Denver on Thursday, that ties the record high of 89 set in 1992.

Second, on Friday we’re forecasting 90 degrees in Denver. That’s only one off the daily record high of 91 set in 1998, and it’s also the 75th time we’ve hit 90 or hotter this year. So, that expands the record after surpassing 2012 at 73 90-degree days.

Dry and a touch cooler this weekend in the low to mid 80s. 70s possible next week.

Smoke outlook, Wednesday 9/23/2020, Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.