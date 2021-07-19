Smoky Sunshine, 94 degrees Monday; Monsoon surge Wednesday through Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a hot 94 degrees on Monday in Denver with hazy, smoky sunshine. The record high is 101 degrees in 2019.

The mountains start sunny and will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. There’s a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tuesday again hits 94 degrees in Denver. It will be mostly dry and smoky.

Monsoon moisture increases in Colorado between Wednesday-Saturday. Afternoon t-storm chances increase to 30% in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Mountain t-storm chances increase to 60%. Flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon is possible.

This pattern continues through Saturday. It will be drier on Sunday. Front Range highs slip into the upper 80s on Wednesday and Saturday.