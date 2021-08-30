Smoky sun, near-record highs Monday; Remnants of Nora arrive in Colorado later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting smoky sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Expect moderate smoke concentrations across Colorado with hot highs in the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday in Denver and across the Front Range. The record high is 98 degrees set in 1990 and 2011.

The mountains stay smoky and dry Monday-Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Then we have to shift gears and watch the remnants of Hurricane Nora from the Gulf of California. That moisture could impact Colorado Wednesday-Friday (mostly Thursday). The primary target is the mountains of Colorado where flash flooding is possible both Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. A closure of Glenwood Canyon appears likely. Stay tuned.

The remnants of Nora will increase the chances for rain/t-storms in Denver Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Lingering afternoon t-storm chances Friday-Sunday. A higher chance for rain with cold front on Monday.