Smoky Start to a Hot Afternoon

We start off your Saturday morning with smoky skies and poor air quality. An Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m.

By this afternoon and evening we should start to see less smoke across the state. Smoke continues to clear through the weekend which means Sunday will be and feel slightly better outside.

With the smoke today, we are watching our high temperature. Forecast is at 89 for this afternoon but if we clear out more smoke in time, then we could hit 90 degrees.

If we do hit 90, then 2020 would take the number one spot for the most 90-degree days in Denver history with 74 days. Right now, 2020 and 2012 are tied with 73 days.

The hot, dry, and gusty pattern today also causes elevated fire danger so there is a Red Flag Warning for the higher mountain valleys and eastern part of the state.

For the northern mountains today, there is an isolated storm chance but not looking overly likely unfortunately.

As we clear out more smoke Sunday, temperatures drop slightly to the mid 80s. We keep with our warm and dry pattern with just an isolated storm chance again for this higher terrain.