Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Smoky skies continue, cooler temps Thursday

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming will continue to drift down the Front Range and into metro Denver. The air quality will be poor for sensitive groups. The smoke will be worse overnight and early in the day before wind helps to disburse it.

Other than the smoke, skies will remain sunny during the day and clear at night. The one exception will be on Saturday with some passing clouds thanks to a cold front moving across the area.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Thursday and Saturday with readings in the upper 60s. The rest of the weekly outlook keeps afternoon highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories