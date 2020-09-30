Smoky skies continue, cooler temps Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming will continue to drift down the Front Range and into metro Denver. The air quality will be poor for sensitive groups. The smoke will be worse overnight and early in the day before wind helps to disburse it.

Other than the smoke, skies will remain sunny during the day and clear at night. The one exception will be on Saturday with some passing clouds thanks to a cold front moving across the area.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Thursday and Saturday with readings in the upper 60s. The rest of the weekly outlook keeps afternoon highs in the 70s and low 80s.