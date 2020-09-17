Smoky skies and warm temps sticking around

DENVER (KDVR) — The smoke was definitely noticeable Wednesday and will be around this evening and again on Thursday. The only good news is the haze looks to be a little less thick in the coming days.

Temperatures will be staying in the warm 80s through the weekend, which keeps us running above normal. We should be in the upper 70s at this time of year.

The forecast also continues to look dry with limited chances for rain. We have only stray showers possible each afternoon over the weekend. The one day with a slightly better chance for a shower is on Tuesday, but even that is only a low 20% chance.

Temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels toward the end of next week.