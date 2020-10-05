Smoky, high wildfire danger and abnormally warm Monday; Rain/Snow arrives Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be very little change this week with smoky sunshine, high wildfire danger, and some of the driest conditions since 2002. Abnormally warm highs of 80-85 degrees each day. The normal high right in Denver is 70 degrees.

The mountains look similar with smoky, dry, and high wildfire conditions. Highs in the 60s most days.

We are tracking our first significant storm system in a month. I arrives this Sunday with rain and snow.

Sunday features a large pattern change. Rain showers are possible in Denver and snow in the mountains. Temperatures across the board drop 15-30 degrees.

Monday looks even cooler with clouds and lingering mountain snow.

Smoke outlook Monday, 10/5/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.