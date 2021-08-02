Smoky air quality Monday, highs in the 80s; Monsoon surges again with flash flooding likely in mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting smoky sunshine and highs in the mid-80s in Denver and across the Front Range. We’ll likely see smoke most of this week.

There is another monsoon surge that hits Colorado Monday through Tuesday. Flash Flooding is likely across the mountains with one inch of rain in 30 minutes possible.

The mountains can expect afternoon, evening, and overnight t-storms with flash flooding.

Rain and t-storms are likely across the mountains on Tuesday.

In Denver, we are forecasting a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

It will turn drier Wednesday-Sunday.