Smoke will start to move out on Friday as rain chances move in

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another day of moderate to high smoke and ozone concentrations across Denver and the Front Range. Air is “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”. Highs will be around 92 with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Air Quality Warnings remain in effect for the 40th straight day.

Side note: The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday night into Friday morning. Smoke could obscure your view. The smoke should be thinning-out tonight into Friday but it still could be an issue. Look to the northeast after dark for 50 or more meteors per hour.

The big news is that smoke concentrations thin-out significantly on Friday across all of Colorado. And, we’ll have a better chance for afternoon rain/t-storms at around 40%. Highs will be around 87.

Lower smoke concentrations may last into Saturday as well. Morning sun and isolated afternoon t-storms (20%) with highs around 88.

It will be similar on Sunday.

Smoke may surge back into Colorado early next week. The next surge of monsoon moisture appears to cross Colorado Tuesday-Wednesday.