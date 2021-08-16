Smoke returns Monday with highs in the 90s; Monsoon surge arrives midweek

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from distant wildfires returns to Colorado on Monday. Moderate smoke concentrations will be likely. Otherwise, it will be dry and sunny in Denver and across the Front Range with highs around 90 degrees.

The mountains start dry, then watch for a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Smoke will also increase in the mountains.

A surge of monsoon moisture is on track to hit Colorado Wednesday-Thursday and could trickle into Friday morning. This increases the rain/t-storm chances and risk of Glenwood Canyon closures.

Rain chances for Denver and the Front Range will also increase. Expect cooler highs in the low to mid-80s.

Lower rain/t-storm chances by the weekend. Front Range highs will be in the 80s and 90s.