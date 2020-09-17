Less smoky Friday, wind picks up Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The smoky haze across Denver and the Front Range will be slowly lifting out later tonight. So, expect a better looking sky on Friday along with more warm readings in the upper 80s.

It’ll be breezy to windy at times on Saturday. The wind will be coming from the southwest. It will remain dry with just a few passing clouds. We are forecasting highs in the upper 80s. It is possible we could reach 90 degrees due to the hot wind. If that happens, it would make 74 days this year — the most 90-degree days in a year, passing 73 days set in 2012.

We will have a stray shower possible on Sunday and Monday. However, the best chance for needed showers comes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, even that chance is only at 20%, meaning most of us won’t see rain.