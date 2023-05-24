DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke lingers through early Wednesday, but strong afternoon storms will help to clear it out of the area later in the day.

Weather today: Afternoon storms

Denver will see a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the day Wednesday with smoke lingering.

Storms pop up through the early afternoon as highs reach the middle 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 24.

Storms will push out across the plains through the early evening with a marginal risk for severe storms. The biggest threats will be gusty winds, small hail, and plenty of lightning.

Pinpoint Weather: Storm outlook on May 24.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Storms will exit Wednesday night as clouds stick around. Lows will dip into the lower 50s with lighter winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 24.

Looking ahead: Storm chances continue

Thursday has more sunshine in the forecast with chances for late afternoon and early evening storms. Highs for the end of the week will be in the upper 70s.

Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with smaller chances for late-day showers and storms.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 24.

The weekend looks nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday, but chances are relatively low.

Monday kicks off the next week with highs in the upper 70s and small storm chances.

Tuesday has lower rain chances, and sunshine sticking around with highs nearing 80 degrees.