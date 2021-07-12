Smoke and haze to continue along with hot temperatures and a few storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke and haze will be sticking around of a few more days from fires burning to our north and west. It is helping to lower the hot temperatures by a few degrees. However, will be in the hot 90s again on Tuesday.

A few late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. The forecast is for the chance for storms to be east of the metro limiting any impact to the All-Star Game at Coors Field.

A better chance for late day storms arrives on Wednesday through Friday. Some places will pick up much needed rain. The higher chance for rain will help to cleanse the air of smoke. It will also help to lower the afternoon readings into the upper 80s.

We will be mainly dry over the weekend with only isolated storms as temperatures return to the low 90s.