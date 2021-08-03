Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Smoke, 50% chance of rain, 80s Tuesday; Monsoon surge with flash flooding in the mountains

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting smoke and a 50% chance of rain/t-storms on Tuesday in Denver and across the Front Range. The monsoon surge continues. Front Range highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wildfire smoke from distant wildfires continues for the Front Range through Friday.

In the mountains, Flash Flood Watches remain in effect through tonight. Any one t-storm can deliver an inch of rain in 30 minutes, creating mudslides. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Rain chances stay high (50%) on Wednesday morning across Denver and the Front Range. 

It will be drier on Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 90s.

