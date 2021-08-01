Slightly drier and warmer Sunday; Flash flood threat through Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a wet start to the weekend with scattered storms and flash flooding. Flash flood risk continues for mountains today, tomorrow and Tuesday.

More smoke works back across the state so along with the Flash Flood Watch (green) we also have an Air Quality Warning (grey) until 4pm.

Drier weather moves in today with only a 20% chance for storms on the Front Range. Most of the lower elevations are expected to stay dry with scattered storm chances across the high country.

Scattered storms will stay in the forecast for Denver through Wednesday with high temperatures hitting the mid 80s. Drier weather will return for the end of the week and into next weekend as highs heat back into the 90s.