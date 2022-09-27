DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says a small batch of tropical moisture will roll through Colorado this afternoon.

We are forecasting a 10% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms in Denver with a high around 81 degrees.

That rain/t-storm chance is higher in the central and northern mountains at 30-50%.

A cold front races in on Friday and Saturday with 40% rain chances in Denver. Both chances are mainly in the afternoon/evening. Expect cooler highs in the mid-70s.

Lingering afternoon rain chances continue on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 10-20%. Front Range highs will stay in the 70s.