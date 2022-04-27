DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday in Denver, with a 10% chance of an afternoon rain shower. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The mountains will stay partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

The next storm system on Friday delivers a glancing blow to the northern half of Colorado. Front Range afternoon wind gusts will increase to 30-50 mph, and mountain wind gusts will range from 40-70 mph.

Forecast wind gusts on Friday

Wildfire danger will increase on Friday, but the danger will not be as high as last week.

There’s also a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers in Denver. The central and northern mountains can expect 1-4 inches of snow accumulation.

On Saturday, it will remain breezy across the Front Range, with gusts of 15-30 mph. It will turn sunny with highs in the 60s.

Sunday is dry with less wind and a high of 70 degrees.

Another storm system delivers a slight chance for rain Monday through Wednesday of next week.