Slight chance for snow on Saturday; Colder weekend temperatures in the 40s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs around 54 degrees in Denver. There will be a lot of mountain wave cloudiness.

The mountains stay dry today with highs in the 30s and 40s, partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The partial Lunar Eclipse is early Friday morning (peaks at 2:03am) and conditions look partly to mostly cloudy. This is the longest partial eclipse in 580 years at 3 hours and 28 minutes.

A cold front races into Colorado on Saturday with increasing clouds. The mountains have snow and wind most of the day with 1-4 inches of accumulation expected.

In Denver, we are forecasting a 10-20% chance for snow showers on Saturday. Highs in the 40s.

It will be drier on Sunday with lots of sunshine and 40s across the Front Range.

There’s another cold front with a snow chance on Wednesday.

Total snow forecast by 5am Sunday.