Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Slick Sunday Morning, Sunny Cold Afternoon

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Road conditions may be dangerous this morning, especially on side streets that are snow packed, it can be quite slick and icy in some spots.

Bundle up when headed out, the mountains are waking up in the single digits above and below zero and the metro areas and plains in the single digits to lower teens.

Temperatures will rebound this afternoon, with sunshine as the snow system has cleared out to the south.

The weather is only quiet briefly – from Sunday into Monday afternoon.

Monday night and Tuesday will have another chance of snow with light totals.

Sunshine and quieter days return for the end of the week.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories