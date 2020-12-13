Slick Sunday Morning, Sunny Cold Afternoon

Road conditions may be dangerous this morning, especially on side streets that are snow packed, it can be quite slick and icy in some spots.

Bundle up when headed out, the mountains are waking up in the single digits above and below zero and the metro areas and plains in the single digits to lower teens.

Temperatures will rebound this afternoon, with sunshine as the snow system has cleared out to the south.

The weather is only quiet briefly – from Sunday into Monday afternoon.

Monday night and Tuesday will have another chance of snow with light totals.

Sunshine and quieter days return for the end of the week.