Slick Spots and More Snow into Early Sunday Morning

Icy roads possible this morning and looking to become more dangerous as snow returns later by the afternoon so travel carefully if headed out and about.

Our next round of snow arrives in the mountains this morning and then moves over the metro areas and Plains into this evening.

Periods of snow with cold temperatures will continue through Saturday evening into Sunday morning before this second system in a series will clear during the day Sunday.

This one will be several inches of snowfall for the metro areas and Plains with quite a bit of fresh snow in the mountains.

Another storm in the series, the third, will move through late Monday into Tuesday morning. The highest impact will be on the mountains.