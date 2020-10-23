Slick roads possible Friday morning; Extreme fire danger Saturday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Fog and flurries this morning across the Front Range. Roads could be slick. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon and dry. Highs around 43 degrees.

The mountains stay dry today with less overall wind. Highs in 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Totally different story for Saturday. Red Flag Warnings go into effect. Wind gusts 40-80mph are likely for the Mountains, Foothills. Low relative humidity.

This is the warm before the storm. Highs reach 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

A strong cold front hits late Saturday. Temps start to drop.

Snow moves in Sunday morning across the Mountains, Foothills and Front Range. Highs in the teens and 20s.

Heavy snow is likely across the fires. 1-2 feet on/around Longs Peak, Twin Sisters, Bear Lake. A foot in Estes Park, Red Feather, Indian Peaks, Berthoud Pass.

3-10 inches of accumulation possible in the Foothills. 1-5 inches in Denver.

Snow lingers into Monday. It tapers-off Monday afternoon. An additional 1-3 inches possible.

Single digit overnight lows in Denver and across the Front Range.

Drier Tuesday-Thursday.

Forecast wind gusts Saturday Noon.

Forecast snowfall by late Sunday/Monday morning.