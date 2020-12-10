Slick Friday morning drive with snow Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will fall overnight into early on Friday and combined with cold morning lows in the teens the Friday morning drive will be slow and slick. So, allow a few extra minutes for your commute. Snow totals early on Friday will be around an inch or two. Additional accumulation of an inch will be possible with light snow falling until late day. Here’s a look at snow totals:

Another round of light snow will develop late on Saturday with accumulation again during the overnight hours into early on Sunday. We are expecting similar totals with the second round of a few more inches.

And, a third chance for light snow arrives on Monday into early Tuesday. Right now we are predicting totals will again be on the light side with just a few inches.