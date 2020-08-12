Sizzling summer heat to continue

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 97 degrees Tuesday, tying the daily record for August 11. It was the ninth day (out of 11) this month with temperatures in the 90s. Our seasonal average at this time of year is 88 degrees. The heat looks to continue for several more days.

We are forecasting additional 90-degree days through Saturday, adding to the tally above. Most days will have morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and some wind at times. However, it will remain dry, so fire danger will be a concern each day.

We are bringing the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms to the area on Sunday and Monday. The storms will be spotty and most places will continue to remain dry. However, the increase in cloud cover will help to reduce the heat, giving us a few days in the upper 80s.