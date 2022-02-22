11-degree high forecast for Tuesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting temperatures in the single digits with on and off light snow for the next 48 hours in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Expect 1-3 inches of total accumulation.

Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Inches of total snow by noon Thursday

Heavy snow will fall in the mountains overnight and into Wednesday. Expect 6-12 inches across Interstate 70 and north by Thursday morning. Expect 1-3 feet across the Western Slope ski areas and Southern mountains by Thursday morning. The bullseye for snow is Wolf Creek, Silverton, Crested Butte and Aspen/Snowmass.

Wednesday overnight lows dip to around zero degrees in Denver through Thursday morning. It will turn drier on Thursday during the midday/afternoon with the sun breaking out.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Friday with sunshine. It will be dry and sunny this weekend.

Temperatures are expected rise above freezing this Saturday around noon for the first time in 114 hours.

