Showers, thunderstorms along the Front Range to start the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will create gusty winds, lightning and brief rain Thursday evening along the Front Range.

Friday brings a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms, some with beneficial rain.

We could see up to a half of an inch of rain in a few spots across northeastern Colorado, including Denver. However, there will be the threat of lightning, gusty winds and hail.

The greatest chance for severe weather will be in eastern Colorado, where there will bring large hail and strong winds.

The weekend will have a low chance for storms. Temperatures will heat back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

We are expecting mainly dry conditions for most of next week along with more summer temperatures in the 80s and 90s.