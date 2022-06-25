DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds linger across Denver and the Front Range on Saturday night with scattered showers. Overnight lows will be mild in the lower 50s with a light wind.

Sunday keeps the temperature cooler with highs near 70 degrees and cloudy skies. Rain chances are back in the afternoon with a light northeasterly wind.

Monday kicks off the workweek with light winds, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low 80s. Afternoon showers and storms are possible with some stronger gusts.

Mostly sunny skies are here on Tuesday helping highs climb into the low 90s. Wednesday has plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s and a small chance for a late-day storm.

Thursday adds more clouds across the area with warm highs in the low 90s. Small chances for storms are also in the afternoon forecast.

Friday has better storm chances with extra clouds across the area. Highs will be in the middle 80s with a light wind.

Saturday begins the next weekend with partly to mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.