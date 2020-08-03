Showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon this week

DENVER (KDVR) – There will be scattered thunderstorms in Denver this evening moving off the mountains and foothills and across the area. A few may contain lightning, gusty wind and hail.

We will have additional storms each afternoon through Thursday. The storms will be scattered, but will still bring the threat for lightning, wind and hail. Some may also produce brief heavy rain.

The storm chances dry up heading into Friday and your weekend with only isolated storms possible.

Temperatures look to heat up over the weekend with afternoon highs in the low 90s.